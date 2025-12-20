Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad with his family.

After worshipping at the temple, Kumar said he would hold meetings with the Booth Level Officers to discuss strengthening the electoral process and improving efficiency. He also visited the Srisailam Devastham and sought the blessings of Lord Shiv and Lordess Parvati.

"Tomorrow, we will discuss with the Election Commission's Booth Level Officers how to further strengthen and make the electoral process more efficient. A day earlier, I arrived in Hyderabad and, along with my wife and family, visited the Srisailam Devasthanam. We sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and after that, visited the heritage site of Golconda Fort. We also witnessed the grandeur of Hussain Sagar and the height of Charminar. Now, after offering prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple, we will move ahead with tomorrow's programme," Gyanesh Kumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Friday released the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, after collecting 5,43,76,755 enumeration forms of voters across the state.

The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for February 2, 2026. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been carried out about five months before the 2026 Assembly elections. Earlier, the ECI had extended the deadlines for the SIR of electoral rolls in five states, including Tamil Nadu. The state's enumeration period was extended to December 14.

Of over 97 lakh electors in the state, 26,94,672 have been marked as deceased, 66,44,881 electors were marked as shifted or absent (from their addresses), and 3,98,278 electors were enrolled at multiple places, according to the SIR list published by the Election Commission.

Since this is a draft list, electors will have an opportunity to appeal to have their names included, with the "Claims and Objections" period running from December 19 to January 18, 2026. Similarly, any first-time voters who will become 18 years old on or before January 1 are encouraged to apply to include their names on Form 6.

As of December 19, out of more than 6.4 crore electors, more than 5.4 crore electors had submitted their enumeration forms. (ANI)

