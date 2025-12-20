New Delhi, December 20: Tis Hazari court on Saturday framed charges against Delhi CM Attack case accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza for the offences of criminal conspiracy along with attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant, and assaulting a public servant. This case is linked with the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her camp office at Civil Lines in August 2025. While framing charges against the Accused persons in the Delhi CM attack case, Delhi's Tis Hazari court said, "Prima facie, there was a conspiracy between the Accused persons to attack with an intention to kill the victim, who is a woman and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Capital of India."

Delhi Court directed to frame charges against Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh. Both are accused in the Delhi CM Attack case. The court noted that, as per the charge sheet, accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai managed to break the security ring of the CM and attacked her with the intention to kill her. He pushed the CM to the ground and throttled her neck with the intention to kill her. The victim suffered injuries during the incident. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ekta Gauba Mann of Tis Hazari court on Saturday directed that charges be framed against both accused. Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Such Attacks Can Never Break My Spirit, Resolve To Serve Public, Says Delhi CM.

The court held that, prima facie, a case is made out against both accused persons. The court framed charges under criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and other offences against the Accused persons after considering submissions and material placed before the court. "I am of the considered view that prima facie all the ingredients for the offence punishable under section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy) BNS read with Section 221 (Obstructing a public servant), 132 (assaulting a public servant to instruct the public duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder BNS) is made out against both the accused persons.

Additionally, the court said that a prima facie offence punishable under section 109(1), 115(2) (causing hurt), 221, 132 BNS is made out against the accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. " Hence, both the accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and accused Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh Bapu, be charged accordingly," the court ordered on December 20. While framing the charges the court noted that There is also CCTV footage of accused Rajesh committing Reiki of the personal house of the victim at Shalimar Bagh one day prior to the incident, the court noted. There are also CDR details between both accused on record.

"This prima facie shows the criminal conspiracy between both the accused persons to attack upon the victim Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, with an intention to murder the victim," the court observed. It was also noted that the accused Rajesh was sending video clips of the CM camp office to co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza on his mobile phone. While framing the charges, the court considered the fact that the accused Rajesh even gave a fist blow to Dhirender, a public person who tried to safeguard the victim and caused simple injury to him. So, prima facie case under section 115(2) BNS is made out against the accused Rajesh. Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Man Who Attacked Delhi CM Identified, Rajesh Khimji From Gujarat’s Rajkot Arrested.

Now the court has listed the matter for formal framing of charge (Admission/denial of charges) against both Accused on December 26, 2025. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against two accused persons, namely Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza. An FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August. Delhi Police had invoked sections of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc in the FIR.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana, alongwith advocate Kartik Gadi, appeared for Delhi State. On October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. They were arrested by the Delhi Police and are in judicial custody. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet. An FIR was registered on August 20, 2025, at Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.

Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai was arrested by the Delhi Police after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines. Sakariya Rajesh bhai Khimji bhai, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During investigation, his friend Syed Tahsin Raza was also arrested. It is alleged that they both hatched a conspiracy in Rajkot, Gujarat and Tahsin Transferred Rs. 2000 in the bank account of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)