New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, on Friday held a review meeting with Central Observers deployed across Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The meeting included General, Police, and Expenditure Observers tasked with overseeing the electoral process in the state, where polling is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026.

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The Commission instructed the Observers to ensure that Elections are held in a festive mood, free & fair and free of any kind of inducement, intimidation or violence.

Earlier on April 9, with the conclusion of Assembly polls voting, Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday congratulated the voters of Assam, Puducherry, and Keralam, calling the polls a "testimony" for the "entire democratic world".

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He stated that "Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World. On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv."

Polling for the General elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Keralam and Puducherry took place on Thursday.

Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll participation today by recording 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent, respectively. Previously, the highest poll participation in Assam and Puducherry was 84.67 per cent (2016 GELA) and 86.19 per cent (2011 GELA), respectively, according to a press note from ECI.

Assam recorded a total turnout of 85.38 per cent, with female participation (85.96 per cent) slightly higher than male (84.80 per cent), while the third gender turnout was 36.84 per cent.

Keralam had a total turnout of 78.03 per cent, with females (80.86 per cent) participating at a higher rate than males (75.01 per cent) and a 3rd gender turnout of 57.04 per cent.

Puducherry showed the highest overall participation at 89.83 per cent, with the 3rd gender category achieving the highest rate in this group at 91.81 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)