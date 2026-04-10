A significant portion of Thane in Maharashtra is bracing for a total water cutoff this weekend following the discovery of a major leak in the municipal corporation's main pipeline near Majiwada Junction. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced an emergency 24-hour shutdown to facilitate urgent repairs, beginning at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, and lasting until 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 12.

The repair work is already underway as officials move to prevent further water loss and stabilise the city’s distribution network. Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: MBMC Announces 24 Hour Water Cut Due to STEM Authority Repairs; Check Details.

TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut

List of Affected Areas Due to Water Cut in Thane

The shutdown is set to impact nearly every major neighbourhood within the city limits. Key areas facing the 24-hour suspension include:

Kalwa and Mumbra: Including Parsik Nagar, Kharegaon, Retibandar, and Mumbra Devi areas.

Including Parsik Nagar, Kharegaon, Retibandar, and Mumbra Devi areas. Central Thane: Khartan Road, CIDCO Bus Stop, Kopri Kolivada, and Mahagiri.

Khartan Road, CIDCO Bus Stop, Kopri Kolivada, and Mahagiri. Wagle Estate and Lokmanya Nagar: Including Indira Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, and Srinagar.

Including Indira Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, and Srinagar. Ghodbunder Road and Surroundings: Major complexes such as Lodha Amara, Kalpataru, Brahmand, Rutu City, and Vijay Park.

Major complexes such as Lodha Amara, Kalpataru, Brahmand, Rutu City, and Vijay Park. Majiwada-Manpada: Areas surrounding the leak site, including Dhokali, Kothari Compound, and Vartak Nagar.

Water Supply Restoration and Pressure Warnings by TMC

While the supply is scheduled to be restored on Sunday morning, the civic administration has cautioned that normalcy will not be instantaneous. Residents are warned that water pressure is likely to remain low for 24 to 48 hours following the restart as the system re-pressurises and reservoirs are refilled. Authorities have appealed to citizens to store sufficient water in advance and to use their existing reserves judiciously throughout the weekend. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TMC said, "Due to pipeline repair work at Majiwada Junction, water supply will be suspended for a total of 24 hours from 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, 2026, to 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in some parts of Thane."

Traffic Diversions at Majiwada

In addition to the water disruption, the repair work will impact local commutes. The service road near Majiwada Junction, specifically the stretch close to Golden Dyes, has been temporarily closed to allow heavy machinery and repair crews access to the pipeline. Commuters are advised to avoid this junction and use internal bypass roads to prevent congestion. Animal Cruelty in Thane: Stray Dog Allegedly Beaten to Death.

Thane’s water infrastructure frequently requires emergency intervention due to the high-pressure demands of its growing population. Majiwada Junction serves as a critical node for the city's main gravity mains. According to TMC engineers, the current leak was detected early enough to prevent a potential burst, but immediate intervention was necessary to avoid a more prolonged and unscheduled crisis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of TMC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).