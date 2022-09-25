Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey inaugurated an Election Exhibition at the historical Gaiety Theatre on Saturday.

The exhibition showcases SVEEP activities pertaining to the electoral process organized in the state under the UTSAV campaign.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: History-Sheeter Held for Sexually Harassing Lawyer in Ladies Compartment of Local Train at Jogeshwari Railway Station.

The Commission evinced keen interest in the exhibition and also interacted with the Deputy Commissioners who were present there to brief about the SVEEEP activities being undertaken in their respective districts. The exhibition will be on till September 26 at Tavern Hall of Gaiety Theatre.

The Commission also launched the "Election Song" for awareness of the voters in various dialects of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Mumbai: Doctors Remove Over 7000 Gallstones From Woman's Bladder After She Complains of Stomach Pain.

A live performance of Election Song was also given by the HP Police Band, 'Harmony of the Pines', besides a skit on electoral awareness was performed by the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Government Degree College, Arki and lively interaction with the audience by state icon RJ Shalini.

The Commission felicitated the state election icons and members of ELC.Earlier, the CEC launched a signature campaign by signing on the wall set up for awareness of the voters. Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg welcomed the Commission members on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)