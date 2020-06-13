Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Central Railways Places AI-based Body Screening Facility in Mumbai's CSMT and LTT Stations

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 08:32 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a bid to scan passengers for COVID-19 symptoms and to ensure contactless entry, body screening facility, 'FebriEye thermal cameras' have been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

According to an official release, FebriEye is an Artificial Intelligence-based thermal screening system for real-time and automated, non-intrusive monitoring to ensure that a person entering does not have a high fever.

"FebriEye use heat sensors that can record heat generated by the body of a person or an object to create a 2D image with different temperature levels. When passengers pass before the cameras, anyone with a temperature above the set range will be shown in a different colour pattern than the rest on the computer screen connected to the cameras," Central Railway said in a release.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said that FebriEye thermal cameras can cover large areas which means it can detect the temperature of multiple people entering at once at a premise and record temperature automatically while passengers keep on moving.

"The FebriEye human body screening facility by Central Railway is a step forward to modern security measures introduced by Railways," the official release added.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division said that Indian Railways is committed to using the latest available technology for helping our passengers travel in a seamless fashion while ensuring desired safety checks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

