Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): A central team will visit Uttarakhand to assess the damage caused by heavy rains in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the state government officials will present an overview of the state and disaster losses before the team begins field visits.

"Most people will arrive by September 7 and start work on the morning of September 8. Initially, we'll present an overview of our state and disaster losses. Next, they'll visit cities, fields, and speak with victims and residents. After this, officials from each district will present an overview of losses, including data and documentary evidence on social and financial impacts, effects on income, and damage to government infrastructure," Suman said.

"Afterwards, the team will move to another area, repeat the process, and return by Tuesday night. On Wednesday, a comprehensive presentation with inputs from the disaster management department and affected departments will be delivered at the government level, followed by my remarks... The first team will go to Uttarkashi, then visit Rudraprayag and Pauri. The second team will go to Chamoli first, then Bageshwar and Nainital. The schedule is tentative, and the team can change it... There are seven team members," he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of relief work at government primary schools of Pausari, Kapkot and Bageshwar. During the inspection, he met people who were affected by the disaster.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government's disaster management department had asked the centre to provide special assistance of Rs 5,702.15 crore to compensate for the damage caused during this year's monsoon. (ANI).

