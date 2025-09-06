Patna, September 6: Union MSME Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, even as the NDA grapples with seat-sharing talks ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. As soon as he arrived in Patna, Manjhi was asked about Chirag’s recent remarks on seat expectations.

Responding, he said, “Chirag Paswan says first he will contest on 137 seats, then on 43 seats, and now demands somewhere in between. I knew Chirag’s character since 2020, so I don’t want to say anything more about him.” Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces JD(U) Candidate From Rajpur Seat, Backs Santosh Kumar Nirala.

Earlier, Arun Bharti, LJP (RV) MP from Jamui and considered the party’s No. 2 leader after Chirag, had clarified the party’s stance. LJP contested 43 seats in 2015 and 137 seats in 2020. Therefore, the party expects a respectable number of seats between 43 and 137 in 2025.

Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi openly demanded 20 seats for HAM in the upcoming elections, making it clear that he expects his share in the NDA arrangement. The tussle between Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi has now put the BJP in a tricky position. With both allies pushing for significant numbers, the BJP will have to strike a delicate balance to keep the NDA intact in Bihar ahead of a high-stakes election. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Won’t Allow Nitish Kumar To Become CM Again, Says Tejashwi Yadav.

Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasised the need for unity within the NDA ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections. “Right now, it is important for Bihar and India that everyone together strengthens the NDA,” Manjhi said after arriving in Patna. He also revealed that an important meeting on seat sharing among NDA allies will be held in Delhi after the Vice Presidential election.

Manjhi praised the Centre for its economic reforms, saying, “I have been in politics for the last 46 years, but till date no government has given such a big gift to the people of India as the Narendra Modi government has given through GST. The Modi government is especially working for the poor.”

When asked about his earlier statement in Delhi that HAM could contest elections independently on all 243 Assembly seats, Manjhi clarified, “Sometimes such things are said only to inspire workers. But if needed, we are fully prepared to contest on 243 seats.” The statement comes amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations in the NDA.

While Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) has indicated it wants a sizeable share between 43 and 137 seats, Manjhi himself has demanded 20 seats. With JDU already finalising some of its candidates, the BJP will have to carefully manage allies to ensure cohesion within the alliance.

