India News | Central Zoo Authority Approves White Tiger Breeding Centre in MP's Rewa: Deputy CM Shukla

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved a proposal to set up a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 01, 2025 11:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Central Zoo Authority Approves White Tiger Breeding Centre in MP's Rewa: Deputy CM Shukla

Bhopal, Feb 1 (PTI) The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved a proposal to set up a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Saturday.

Shukla said the project at Govindgarh reflects the MP government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Also Read | Gurugram: 2 Arrested for Killing 46-Year-Old Man for Demanding Money Lent to One of the Accused.

The government is trying to make MP an ideal state for wildlife conservation and the CZA clearance for the proposed white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district is an important achievement in this direction, he said.

Shukla said the centre will ensure the safety of white tigers and increase their numbers.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Union Budget 2025, Announces '200 New Vande Bharat Trains, 100 Amrit Bharat and 50 Namo Bharat Trains in Next 2-3 Years'.

Madhya Pradesh leads the country in terms of the number of tigers and this initiative will further strengthen the state's reputation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Feb 01, 2025 11:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Central Zoo Authority Approves White Tiger Breeding Centre in MP's Rewa: Deputy CM Shukla

Bhopal, Feb 1 (PTI) The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved a proposal to set up a white tiger breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Saturday.

Shukla said the project at Govindgarh reflects the MP government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Also Read | Gurugram: 2 Arrested for Killing 46-Year-Old Man for Demanding Money Lent to One of the Accused.

The government is trying to make MP an ideal state for wildlife conservation and the CZA clearance for the proposed white tiger breeding centre in Rewa district is an important achievement in this direction, he said.

Shukla said the centre will ensure the safety of white tigers and increase their numbers.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Union Budget 2025, Announces '200 New Vande Bharat Trains, 100 Amrit Bharat and 50 Namo Bharat Trains in Next 2-3 Years'.

Madhya Pradesh leads the country in terms of the number of tigers and this initiative will further strengthen the state's reputation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel