New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Centre will take initiatives to bring back antiquities from abroad and hand those over to the states from where these articles were stolen, Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said at a function held in the capital, where 10 sculptures retrieved from Australia and the United States were handed over to the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday.

Reddy attended the handing-over ceremony of the sculptures to the Tamil Nadu government at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and said over the last eight years, the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken several steps to preserve the country's ancient civilisational ethos.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

"Bringing our gods home is one such initiative that is rooted in preserving, promoting and propagating our heritage. The prime minister's personal relationships and warm ties with world leaders from these countries have led to the respective countries swiftly identifying the stolen antiquities and sustaining cooperation till their return. Therefore, all the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi. He has not only made efforts to help retrieve these antiquities, but also personally carried them back with him during his official tours abroad," he said.

The collection of antiquities handed over to the Tamil Nadu government included figurines named Dwarapala, Nataraja, Kankalamurti Kadayam, Nadikeswara Kadayam, Four-Armed Vishnu, Sri Devi, Siva and Parvati, Standing Child Sambandar and Child Sambandar.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Caste Based Census.

Reddy lauded the Centre's efforts and highlighted the increase in the number of idols repatriated since 2014.

He said during Modi's visit to the US, 157 antiquities were returned to India, which is the largest single collection that India has got back so far.

"You would be aware that over the last eight years, the government has brought back 228 heritage objects. Only 13 antiquities were brought back to India between Independence and 2013. Friends, the figures speak for themselves and reflect the importance this government attaches to our heritage. With the sustained efforts of the government and with 228 antiquities brought back since 2014, the total number is now 241.

"More such antiquities will be brought back to the country and such events of handing those over to the states will take place," Reddy said.

"India is celebrating her 75th year of independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As India enters 25 years of Amrit Kaal, this is an opportunity to take the lead as a global protector of indigenous culture, traditions and heritage. This event and process of repatriating our stolen heritage will allow an open and honest conversation on decolonisation," the Union minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)