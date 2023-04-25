Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) The Centre has increased the self-confidence of women, who have contributed greatly in the country's development, the BJP's Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi said on Tuesday.

Joshi was addressing a workshop for women at the party's state office here.

Joshi said India has gained respect in the world because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare schemes. Today, women have been honoured through the Ujjwala Yojana, construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and housing schemes, among others.

In a statement, Joshi said India is moving towards development at a very fast pace and that is being appreciated not only by the people of India but also those across the world.

Today, the world views India with respect, he said.

Chandrashekhar, the BJP's general secretary (organisation), and Alka Mundra, the state unit president of the Mahila Morcha, were present at the workshop.

