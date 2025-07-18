New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Centre is gearing up for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to begin on July 21 and will continue until August 21.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, a key meeting of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was held on Friday at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

The meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Manohar Lal, L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and CR Patil, and other leaders. During the meeting, the party leadership discussed several issues related to the upcoming Parliament session.

With just three days left for the start of the session, political activities have intensified, with parties gearing up with their respective strategies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC for Shielding Illegal Infiltrators in West Bengal, Vows Constitutional Action; Says Infiltrators Threaten National Security and Bengali Culture.

The Opposition is expected to raise questions about Operation Sindoor, and the government is preparing its response.

During the meeting, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the three armed forces also reached Rajnath Singh's residence.

The Modi government is strategizing proactively to ensure smooth proceedings and is preparing to defend key national and administrative matters with a united front.

The Opposition has been consistently demanding a debate in Parliament on issues like SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and Operation Sindoor.

Major opposition parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal have alleged that the implementation of SIR in various states is intended to benefit the BJP.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

With a packed legislative agenda and an aggressive opposition, the Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged. The government is likely to introduce and pass several key bills, which will be closely watched by the Opposition and other stakeholders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)