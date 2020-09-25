New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Centre sanctioned 670 electric buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Chandigarh as also 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

Announcing this in a series of tweets, he said, "Happy to announce sanction of 670 E-buses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh and 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme. This is in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision to push for eco-friendly public transportation."

"Maharashtra has been sanctioned 240 E-buses, of which 100 E-buses each for MSRTC's Intercity and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport & 40 E-buses for BEST-Mumbai," he added in another tweet.

The government, while announcing the same in a press release, said that in the first phase of the scheme up to March 31, 2019, about 2,80,987 hybrid and electric vehicles were supported by way of demand incentive, amounting to about Rs 359 crore. Further, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) sanctioned 425 electric and hybrid buses to various cities in the country with total cost of about Rs 280 crore. It also sanctioned 520 charging stations for Rs 43 crore (approx.) in cities like Bangalore, Chandigarh, Jaipur and NCR of Delhi under Phase-I of FAME-India Scheme. "

"At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 3 years i.e.. From April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore," it added.

The release added, "This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, approximately 7000 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported to address the anxiety among users of electric vehicles." (ANI)

