Bhubaneswar, Jul 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the 4th line between Ranital Link Cabin and Bhadrak station, a stretch of 5.06 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 149.32 crore in Odisha, officials said on Thursday.

The Ranital Link Cabin–Bhadrak section is part of the Howrah–Chennai High-Density Network (HDN), one of the busiest railway corridors in the country, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

This vital project will significantly boost the capacity and efficiency of train operations along the Howrah–Chennai mainline and improve freight connectivity to Dhamra and Paradeep ports, it said.

The proposed fourth railway line will help decongest the corridor by separating port-bound freight traffic from the mainline, ensuring faster and more punctual operations for both passenger and express trains, the statement said.

