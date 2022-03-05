Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Along with the skill development of people of the North-eastern region, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is focusing on nurturing entrepreneurship in the region, a senior official said here on Saturday.

Integrating digital education with academic courses under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, is also being pursued by the ministry, the official said.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

Addressing a press conference here, M M Tripathi, director general of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), said, “Youths of the region have been trained for IT sector and are doing well. But they have to leave the region and work outside as there are limited employment opportunities in this sector here.

“While our thrust has been on skill development so far, from now on we will also focus on creating entrepreneurs.”

Also Read | NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Here's How To Download.

A target has been set up to skill 1.65 lakh people and create at least 25 start-ups in the NE region under the North East Capacity Building (NECB) project - 2 that will run from 2022-24, Tripathi said.

“An amount of Rs 94 crore has already been released for NECB- 2,” he added.

The Rs 351-crore NECB – 1 project had trained about 2 lakh people in the region focusing on infrastructure building in that phase, the DG said.

The NIELIT is also working towards integrating digital skill training with regular academic courses, especially under NEP 2020 which focuses on vocational training along with routine studies.

Tripathi said “We are already working with CBSE to introduce courses from class 8 to 12 so that after passing the higher secondary examination, students also have a certificate in computer education which can help them get a job.

“We are also in talks with other state boards and I shall also be trying to discuss the matter with vice-chancellors of different universities during this visit.”

During his two-day visit, the DG chaired a North East NIELIT directors' meet on the first day on Saturday and reviewed various aspects of the NECB project.

The NIELIT, an Autonomous Scientific Society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, was set up to carry out Human Resource Development and related activities in the area of Information, Electronics and Communications Technology (IECT).

It is engaged both in formal and non-formal education in the area of IECT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)