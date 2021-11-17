New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Cabinet has decided to provide 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

The expenditure on this scheme is estimated to be Rs 6,466 crore, he added.

Briefing media about Union Cabinet's decision, Thakur said, "In over 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided. It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth Rs 6,466 crore."

The minister further said that with this project, people will be able to utilise the benefits of e-governance.

Divulging the details of another scheme, the minister said that roads will be built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which will benefit areas affected by "Left-Wing Extremism" across the country.

"Areas that were not covered for road connectivity under phases 1 and phase 2 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas and the tribal areas are going to be benefitted. Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains and rivers," he said.

"The total expenditure on this project is estimated to be Rs 33,822 crore," the minister added. (ANI)

