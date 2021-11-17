Rajkot, November 17: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Satya Singh Rajuni. The incident took place in Rajkot city at Rajuni’s shop. One of the attackers was suspected to be the deceased’s distant cousin. Rajuni was reportedly murdered due to personal enmity. Meanwhile, the other accused is yet to beidentified. Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion of Affair in Chembur, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the attackers came to Rajuni’s shop at around 4:30 pm on a scooter when the victim was alone at his shop. The accused stabbed Rajuni 10-12 times. The victim was rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital. However, he succumbed during the treatment. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. Bengaluru Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Drunk Security Guard At Apartment Complex in HAL.

‘One of the suspects was the victim’s distant cousin, but we are verifying that, and another is an unidentified person,” reported the media house quoting inspector L L Chavada of Pradhyumannagar police station as saying. The police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

As per reports, the deceased had a personal enmity with his distant cousin. A detailed investigation has been started in the case. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

