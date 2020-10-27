Shillong, Oct 27 (PTI) The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state.

The KHADC, one of the three tribal councils of Meghalaya, passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to safeguard the interests of the tribal people of the state.

The Inner Line Permit is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The Centre decided to extend the ILP regime to Manipur in December last year to allay fears of the people of the northeastern state about the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

At that time, the Meghalaya Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding implementation of ILP in the state. The KHADC also passed another resolution asking the state government to properly implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, and a third one requesting the governor to give his nod to a Bill seeking to amend this law for checking the influx of people.

The Council was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution with executive, legislative and judicial powers. Its jurisdiction extends to four districts - East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.

The resolutions were tabled by the chief executive member Titosstarwell Chyne on the first day of the Council's autumn session.

Chyne said that implementation of the ILP will ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the state and protect the demographic structure of its tribal population.

He said that it is almost a year after the state government passed the ILP resolution, but the central government has not accepted it.

Chyne said that the Council is of the opinion that implementation of the MRSSA will regulate the influx of immigrants into the state.

The MRSS (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeking to add more teeth to the law was passed by the Assembly on March 19 this year and is pending before the governor, he said.

The third resolution was passed urging the governor to give his nod to the Bill.

