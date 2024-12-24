New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Tuesday revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a dip in pollution levels, according to an official order.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Kerala: 60 NCC Cadets Hospitalised Following Suspected Case of Food Poisoning at Camp in Kochi.

?According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) ?include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man and Associate Arrested for Blackmailing, Threatening Boyfriend With Private Photos and Videos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)