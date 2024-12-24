Bengaluru, December 24: The Bengaluru Police have arrested a man and his associate on alleged charges of blackmailing and threatening his boyfriend by threatening to reveal his private photos and videos, police said on Tuesday. The arrest was made following a complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the accused, who owns an electronics shop in the city locality, had forged a friendship with the complainant and eventually moved in with him.

The two shared a live-in relationship. During this time, the accused opened a hotel and bar in the complainant's name in Attibele, a town on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The accused reportedly recorded their private moments and forced the complainant to attend couple parties, where he allegedly pressured him to entertain other men. In 2021, the complainant refused these demands, separated from the accused, and started living independently. Bengaluru Shocker: Auto Driver Harasses College Students, Demands Extra Fare and Threatens Violence (Watch Video).

Since their separation, the accused had been threatening the complainant. In September 2024, the accused, in collusion with one of the hotel's workers, sent private photos of the complainant to his mobile as a one-time viewing link. The worker later called the victim, claiming possession of private videos, and demanded money to remain silent. The accused also contacted the complainant, pressuring him to comply with his demands.

During the investigation, police arrested the accused from the Jayanagar locality in Bengaluru and Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district. They seized seven mobile phones and a laptop from the accused. The suspects were presented before the court and remanded to three days of police custody. Upon completing the investigation, the accused were transferred to judicial custody. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Loses INR 2.5 Crore, Luxury Car and Jewellery to Boyfriend Who Shot Private Videos for Blackmail.

During questioning, police found that the accused organised couple parties where illegal activities were carried out. It was also revealed that the accused had collected private and obscene videos and photos of other women and used them to threaten and blackmail them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).