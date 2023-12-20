New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said the state government's Rs 18,171 crore drought relief proposal will be taken up by a high-level central committee on December 23.

"A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will on December 23 decide the quantum of drought relief to Karnataka," Gowda told reporters after meeting Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on the issue.

Also Read | 'If Mind Is of Italy, Will Not Understand': Amit Shah Takes Dig at Congress Over Objections to Some Provisions of Criminal Law Bills (Watch Video).

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and the Union Home Minister on Wednesday and requested for early release of the drought relief to the state, he said.

Gowda said small and marginal farmers need immediate assistance and early release of funds will help in this regard.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 26-Year-Old Dies After Being Stabbed Over Mobile Phone, Cash During E-Rickshaw Ride in Shahdara.

The state government has also flagged with the central ministers to consider the current data of farmers population while approving the drought relief, he added.

In a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister, Gowda also requested the central government to consider procurement of copra from farmers through cooperative NAFED amid a fall in prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)