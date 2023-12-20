New Delhi, December 20: A 26-year-old man died allegedly after being stabbed by two men when he refused to hand over his mobile phone and cash during an e-rickshaw ride in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, Welcome Police station received information regarding the dead body of a male aged about 30-35 years on the road near the Community Centre at West Gorakh Park area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was lying under a quilt on the roadside, and there were around four stab injury marks on his body - one on the left side of his neck and three on the chest, on both sides. The victim was later identified as Vijay. Officials said that police went through the CCTV footage of the area, and all suspected vehicles seen passing by the spot were checked, leading them to zero in on an e-rickshaw. The team fanned out and soon traced down the suspected e-rickshaw driver. Delhi Shocker: Body of Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered Not Recovered Yet, Probe Underway

CCTV footage also showed that the victim arrived at the scene at about 11:29 pm on Monday. He sat huddled at different locations before lying under a quilt. It seems that he sustained injuries before 11:29 pm and died sometime during the night, police said. After sustained interrogation, the accused e-rickshaw driver, identified as Shehzad, admitted that he, along with his friend Tahir, was in the vehicle when they took one passenger (i.e., the deceased) from Seelampur Chowk, they said.

On their way to Janta Flat, Welcome, they stopped the e-rickshaw at a by-lane near Community Hall at West Gorakh Park and robbed the passenger (deceased) of his mobile phone and Rs 400 in cash after threatening him with a knife. When he resisted, they stabbed him in his chest and neck before pushing him out of the vehicle and driving away, police said. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Swaroop Nagar; DCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance

Police have recovered the mobile phone, the blood-stained clothes of the accused, and the e-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime. A case has been registered against the accused duo, and police are further looking into it.

