New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Central government's flagship scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana-Har Khet Ko Pani' has revived 1.20 lakh hectares of irrigation potential and restored 191 million cubic metres of water storage capacity in the country, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that these efforts are intended to not only revive India's traditional water infrastructure but also to build resilience in the face of growing water stress and climate variability.

The Repair, Renovation and Restoration of Water Bodies scheme -- which is part of the Krishi Sinchayee Yojana -- supports a range of activities including desilting, repair of canals and bunds, renovation of sluices and weirs, catchment treatment, command area development, and erosion control, he said.

