Raipur, Jul 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old nursing student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect the victim Shakshi Dubey, a firs-RAIyear student of BSc (Nursing) in the AIIMS, committed suicide by hanging herself on July 2 evening, said Amanaka Station House Officer (SHO) Bharat Bareth.

Police recovered a purported suicide note in the room which suggested the young woman might be suffering from depression.

"After finishing the ongoing examination, the young woman went inside her room last evening. As she did not come out for dinner, her classmate peeped from the window and found her hanging from the ceiling fan," Bareth said, adding the deceased hailed from Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh.

The officer said police will analyse Dubey's mobile phone and investigate the case from different angles.

