Raipur, Sep 12 (PTI) A businessman involved in steel and cement trading was arrested in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday for allegedly evading taxes of over Rs 12 crore by issuing bogus invoices, an official said.

Shubham Singhal, partner of M/s Adhiraj Cements, was arrested by a team of Central GST and Central Excise, Raipur, an official of the department here said.

A search was carried out at the office of Adhiraj Cements at a mall in Telibandha area on Saturday, from where several incriminating documents were seized, he said.

"In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Adhiraj Cements had availed wrong input tax credit on the basis of bogus invoices issued by many firms without actual supply of goods or services," he said.

The documents will be scrutinised further and the amount of tax evasion may go up, he said.

Adhiraj Cements had allegedly availed input tax credit on the basis of bogus invoices valued at Rs 82.10 crore of M/s United Ispat, Raipur, wherein it has shown to forward wrong input tax credit of Rs 12.53 crore, he said.

"United Ispat is a non-existent firm, which had been solely created for passing on of wrong input tax credit by issuance of bogus bills," he said.

Singhal was booked under relevant sections of the CGST Act 2017, he said.

The entire action was carried out under the directions of B B Mohapatra, principal commissioner of CGST, Raipur, he added.

