Raipur, Aug 6 (PTI) A fast track special court (FTSC) in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl in 2019, an official said.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in India Touches All-Time High in July 2021, Indicates Strong Revival of Economic Growth: Report.

Additional District and Sessions Judge I FTSC (POCSO) Raipur, Shubhra Pachouri, convicted Nand Kumar Yadav alias Golu (20) under section 376AB (rape on child below 12 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, the default on paying of which will increase his sentence by a year, said Special Public Prosecutor Morisha Naidu.

Also Read | India, China Pull Out Troops From Friction Point Gogra Along with LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

Yadav had raped the girl on May 30, 2019 and the incident came to light on June 2 after she revealed the ordeal to her parents, who then lodged a complaint with Dharsinva police station, the SPP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)