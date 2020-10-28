Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old murder accused allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday, police said.

Ashwani Manikpuri allegedly hanged himself inside the washroom of Pandri police station and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Raipur's additional superintendent of police (city) Lakhan Patle told PTI.

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, who were on duty at the police station at the time of incident, have been shifted to Police Lines, he said.

The Pandri police arrested Manikpuri, a resident of Chandrashekhar Nagar here, along with four others for allegedly killing a man identified as Amit Gain, the official said.

The five accused had allegedly thrashed and stabbed Gain on October 25 and he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment in a city-based hospital, he said.

"Manikpuri was arrested and brought to the police station at around 3 pm on Wednesday. An hour later, he went to the washroom but did not come out. The police personnel broke the door open and found him hanging from the toilet's ventilator with a belt," Patle said.

He was immediately taken to a government hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

Sub-inspector Khelan Singh Sahu, head constable Devdhar Janghel, constables Nandkishore Gupta and Manjeet Kerketta have been shifted to Police Lines till further orders in this connection, the official added.

