Raipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,02,958 on Friday as 109 people tested positive for the infection, while three deaths took the toll to 13,536, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,87,642 after 60 people were discharged from hospitals and 96 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the number of active cases in the state at 1,780, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 13 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,766, including 3,139 deaths. Jashpur recorded 11 new cases and Bastar and Janjgir-Champa 10 each, among other districts. No new cases were reported in Kabirdham, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Gariaband, Mungeli and Surajpur districts on Friday," he said.

With 43,810 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 1,16,12,290, the official said.

Over 1.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state as on Thursday, with 1.01 crore getting the first jab and around 25 lakh getting the second dose as well.

