New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A look at the speech of Sharjeel Imam on December 13, 2019, at Jamia University reflects that 'Chakka Jam' was envisaged as a part of the plan of action, a Delhi Court on Thursday mentioned in its order dismissing the bail plea of Umar Khalid in Northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there are two important factors that were highlighted by counsel and which needs a mention. First, is the idea of 'Chakka Jam' as used normally in the country. However, a look at the speech of Sharjeel Imam on September 13, 2019 at Jamia University reflects that 'Chakka Jam' is envisaged as part of a plan of action.

The Court also said that there is a reference of Muslim students of JNU followed by the desire to do 'Chakka Jam' in as many as 50 cities in India where Muslims can do it. However, when 'Chakka Jam or blockage is used in the normal course, the main objective is to highlight the point of protest with some inconvenience that might be caused as a result of it. What is different here is that 'Chakka Jam' is desired with a certain goal.

The Court also mentioned secondly that CAA/NRC protests were held across India but riots of this scale happened only in Delhi. Sharjeel Imam in his speech of December 13, 2019, makes a mention about Delhi being the capital of India and gives an illustration that if even a flyover collapses, the whole world will know of it.

Also, Donald Trump, then US President Donald Trump was to visit Delhi on February 24, 2020. The happening of riots on the same day when the President of the USA was in Delhi and the whole world media was there to cover it, does not appear from the charge sheet to be a mere coincidence, the court observed.

The Court noted, " In fact, there is a mention of the visit of the US President before the riots began. Accused Umar Khalid in his Amrawati speech specifically made a mention of the said visit on February 24 and the need to show to the world with media all around."

Sharjeel Imam in his Gaya Speech of January 23, 2020 while again referring to the blockage of highways in Delhi, said that they will paralyze the government. He made an interesting reference while referring to the protest across India. He said that Delhi is special because anything that happens here will get international media in five minutes, firing will be covered in media and thus, if the army is to be deployed then it will be a humiliation for the government and not for Muslims. (ANI)

