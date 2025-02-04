New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The government on Tuesday announced that late Chaman Arora has been chosen for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 in Dogri for his book 'Ik Hor Ashwthama'.

The Ministry of Culture, in a statement, also said the book was selected on the basis of recommendation made by the jury comprising three members in accordance with the rules and procedures laid down for the purpose.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi's PA Caught With INR 5 Lakh in Girikhand Nagar, Claims BJP (Watch Video).

"The book was selected unanimously," it said.

Madhav Kaushik, president, Sahitya Akademi, has approved Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 in Dogri for "Ik Hor Ashwthama" (short stories) by late Chaman Arora, the statement said.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 25 Crore People Lifted out of Poverty in Last 10 Years; 5 Crore Houses Built for Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a payment of Rs 1 lakh will be presented to the family member or nominee of the awardee at a special function to be held on March 8 in New Delhi, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)