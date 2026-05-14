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Apple has successfully outpaced a broader downturn in the United States smartphone market, recording a 1.3 per cent year on year increase in iPhone sales during the first quarter of 2026. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, this growth occurred despite a 5.7 per cent decline in the overall domestic market. The data suggests that sustained interest in the iPhone 17 series and a strategic delay from a major competitor helped Apple consolidate its lead.

iPhone 17 Demand and Samsung Delays

Apple’s performance was significantly bolstered by stronger than expected demand for the standard iPhone 17. A key factor in this growth was the absence of a flagship rival during the early months of the year. Samsung, which typically releases its Galaxy S series in January or February, delayed the launch of the Galaxy S26 lineup until mid-March. iPhone 18 Pro to Skip Black Finish for 2nd Consecutive Year: Report.

This delay created a temporary vacuum in the premium smartphone sector. Consequently, the iPhone accounted for 75 per cent of all smartphone sales at the three major US carriers in the first quarter, up from 72 per cent in the same period last year.

Aggressive iPhone Promotional Strategy

The report highlights that Apple’s share grew most notably at Verizon, reaching 77 per cent during the quarter. Market analysts noted that Apple’s response to rising global memory costs gave it a competitive advantage. While other manufacturers raised prices, Apple maintained consistent pricing for the iPhone 17e while doubling the entry-level storage to 256GB.

Additionally, Apple outscored Samsung in the Smartphone Promotional Index for devices priced above $600. While competitors like Motorola and Google also increased their promotional activity, Samsung’s promotional power saw a decline during this period. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Flagship Smartphone Launched Globally; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Future Outlook for Android Manufacturers

Industry experts suggest that if Apple continues to avoid major price increases while outspending peers in promotional efforts, Android manufacturers will face a difficult path in the US market. The current trend shows Apple leveraging its pricing stability and carrier partnerships to capture market share that was previously contested by flagship Android devices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (9to5 Mac ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).