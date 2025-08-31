Chandigarh [India], August 31 (ANI): In light of the recent heavy rainfall experienced over the past week, CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, along with other officers of the Engineering Department, Chandigarh, conducted a field visit to Sukhna Choe, Kishangarh, Manimajra, Bapu Dham, Raipur Kalan, and Sukhna Lake to assess the situation and review any damage caused, stated a release.

Despite the substantial rainfall and the necessary opening of the Sukhna Lake gates to release excess water, no major damage has been reported in the visited areas. This can be attributed to the proactive measures and preparedness undertaken well in advance of the monsoon season.

However, some minor damage has been observed at a few locations. These issues are being addressed promptly, and the necessary repair work will be completed as soon as possible to minimise inconvenience to the public, it noted.

The Chief Engineer, along with other officers of the Engineering Department, also visited the Control Room established at Sukhna Lake, which operates 24 hours and seven days to monitor water levels and coordinate with the states of Punjab and Haryana to prevent any flood-like situation in case of water release from Sukhna Lake.

The Engineering Department remains vigilant and committed to safeguarding public infrastructure and ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of the UT.

Moreover, the Engineering Department has successfully achieved the target of planting 1.50 lakh trees by August, as per the Green Action Plan and the visionary directions of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, U.T.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the entire Cabinet and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, decided to donate their one month salary in a humanitarian gesture towards flood relief efforts in the state.

Sharing the details, the Chief Minister said that Punjab has suffered significant losses due to nature's fury, and this is a time when all Punjabis must come together to support each other.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "No one has control over nature's fury, but together, we must support each other in this challenging time".

CM Bhagwant Mann stated that he, along with his ministers and AAP MLAs, is contributing one month's salary to aid and support those affected by the floods. He added that the state government and administration are fully committed to bailing out the people in this hour of crisis.

In his X post, the Chief Minister announced, "I, along with all our ministers and MLAs, am donating one month's salary to assist those affected by the floods and to support ongoing relief efforts. Our government and administration are standing with the people with full commitment and dedication."

Concluding his message, CM Mann said, "We pray to God that the situation returns to normal soon." (ANI)

