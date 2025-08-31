Pune to Nashik in Just 20 Minutes? Misleading News Reports Claim New Elevated Corridor Along NH60 Can Do This; Here Are the Facts

Mumbai, August 31: With the construction of a new elevated corridor, will it be possible to travel from Pune to Nashik in just 20 minutes? Several media reports claim that the 200-220 km journey between the two cities will soon take only 20 minutes. The buzz comes after the announcement of a new 28-km elevated stretch along National Highway 60. The claim suggests that the new corridor, running from Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar (Khed), will drastically cut commuters' travel time.

Currently, this stretch alone takes nearly two hours during peak hours due to congestion in Chakan and nearby industrial areas. The reports claim the new route will allow vehicles to cover this segment in just 20 minutes, implying an unrealistic reduction in the full Pune-Nashik trip.

However, the claim is misleading. A Fact Check reveals that the "20 minutes" applies only to the 28-km elevated corridor, not the entire Pune-Nashik distance. The road between the two cities spans nearly 200-220 km, with a travel time of 4-5 hours under normal conditions. Covering this distance in 20 minutes would require speeds of around 600 km/h, something no road vehicle can achieve. While the elevated corridor may indeed shorten the Nashik Phata–Khed stretch from nearly two hours to 20 minutes, it cannot reduce the entire journey. Did China Welcome PM Narendra Modi With Drone Light Show Forming His Portrait in Sky? Photoshopped Image Is Circulated To Spread Fake Claim.

Fact Check: Pune–Nashik in 20 Minutes Claim Misleading

Media Reports Suggest Pune-Nashik in 20 minutes (Photo Credits: Screengrab of Reports from Google)

Key Facts About Pune-Nashik Route

The claim holds true only for the 28-km corridor. At an average speed of 80-90 km/h, the stretch can be covered in 20 minutes, especially with reduced traffic from elevated bypasses. But the overall Pune-Nashik route will continue to take at least 3-4 hours, even after this and other ongoing road upgrades. Did Donald Trump Blame India for Causing Pakistan Floods? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Deepfake Video of US President.

In conclusion, while the corridor is a vital infrastructure step that will ease congestion and improve connectivity, it does not make Pune-to-Nashik travel possible in 20 minutes. The viral claim is exaggerated and misleading, as the reduction applies only to a small segment, not the full route.

Fact check

Claim : Media reports suggests Pune to Nashik travel time will be reduced to just 20 minutes with a new elevated corridor on NH60. Conclusion : Fact Check confirms the 20-minute travel applies only to a 28-km stretch, not the full Pune to Nashik journey. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).