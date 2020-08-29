Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Chandigarh reported the highest single-day spike of 261 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 3,985 in the union territory, according to an official bulletin.

The fresh cases were found in many areas, including sectors 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 31, 32, 33, 34, Hallo Majra, Industrial area phase-1, Dhanas and Khud Alisher, it said.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Buys Future Group Businesses: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Kishore Biyani Owned Retail Business For Rs 24,713.

The new cases include two boys aged four and five, the bulletin said.

There are 1,692 active cases as of now while the union territory's death toll stands at 45, it said.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Buys Future Group Businesses: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Kishore Biyani Owned Retail Business for Rs 24,713.

According to the bulletin, 141 more COVID-19 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 2,248 people have been cured so far, it said.

So far, 29,118 samples have been taken for testing and of these 24,885 tested negative while reports in 97 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)