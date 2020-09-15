Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Chandigarh rose to 8,592 on Tuesday after 347 people tested positive for the virus, while the death toll reached 96 with one more fatality, according to a medical bulletin.

At present, there are 2,991 active cases in the city, while 5,502 people have recovered from the infection so far.

A 45-year-old man, who died at a local hospital on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

A total of 54,371 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 45,464 tested negative while reports of 159 samples were awaited, it added.

