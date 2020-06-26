Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 424 while the death toll is at six, said Health Department, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Chandigarh.

The total number of active cases stands at 83 while the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients till date stands at 335.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday. (ANI)

