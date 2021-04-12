Chandigarh [India], April 12 (ANI): A security guard working at Axis Bank branch in Sector 34A of Chandigarh allegedly ran away with Rs 4.04 crores in cash, the police said on Sunday.

"The bank has informed at about 5.30 pm that cash Rs 4.04 crores are missing from the branch and they have full doubt that the missing person who was serving as a security guard in the bank has stolen the cash," the police said.

"A case has been registered and raids are being conducted at suspected places to nab the culprit," the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)