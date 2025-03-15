West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged everyone in the State to be part of the "Swachh Andhra" campaign. He also accused the previous YSRCP government of having burdened the people with a debt of Rs10 lakh crore.

"Every individual should be a part of achieving the goal of a Clean Andhra. Everyone must contribute to protecting the environment. It is our collective responsibility to keep our homes, surroundings, schools, colleges, government offices, public places, and places of worship clean," the Chief Minister said while participating in the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra program in West Godavari district's Tanuku.

Naidu said that with the cooperation of the Centre, his government had embarked on a path of development.

"On March 15, 1978, exactly 45 years ago, I stepped into the Assembly for the first time. I have been honored in an extraordinary way that no one else in this state has experienced. My only goal is to serve the Telugu people. We are bringing reforms in governance. The people have blessed the alliance of the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena. With the cooperation of the central government, the state has embarked on a path of development. We have introduced a clear policy under 'Swarna Andhra 2047'," he said.

"The previous government even imposed a tax on garbage. They printed their pictures on land title deeds. We will take responsibility for issuing land documents with the official state seal. They brought the Land Titling Act as a means to grab lakhs of acres of land. They tampered with records, put private lands under government control, and are now using political cover to attack us in order to hide their mistakes," he added.

The Chief Minister said that sustainable development is possible only with a stable government.

"Our government in Andhra Pradesh is spending Rs33,000 crore annually just on pensions, benefiting 64 lakh people every month. The previous government distributed pensions in an irregular and ineffective manner. It was I who raised the pension from Rs200 to Rs2,000, and in line with our election promises, I increased it further to Rs4,000. We are providing Rs10,000 per month for dialysis patients and Rs15,000 for those who are bedridden, proving our commitment to humanity," he said.

"We are implementing the 'Super Six' election promises. Starting in May, we will introduce the 'Talli Ki Vandanam' scheme, ensuring that every mother in a household receives financial support for her children. With WhatsApp Governance, people no longer need to visit government offices for their work. We are providing insurance to middle-class families in a way that no other state in India has done before. Under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, we will provide Rs20,000 to farmers," he added. (ANI)

