Mumbai, March 15: Muslims in India will observe the 15th fast or Roza of Ramzan 2025 on Sunday, March 16. During the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramadan, Muslims observe strict fasting and do not eat or drink anything from dawn to dusk. Fasting is mandatory for all adults and healthy Muslims during Ramadan. Fasting in Ramadan begins with members of the Muslim community having Sehri or Suhoor, a pre-dawn meal and ends with the Iftar meal at sunset. Scroll below to Sehri time and Iftar time for 15th Roza on March 16 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Did you know observing fast (Roza) during Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam? While the holy month of Ramadan is underway in India and across the globe, it's important to know what Sehri and Iftar are. Sehri or Suhoor is a pre-dawn meal consumed by Muslims early in the morning before the Fajar prayer. Whereas Iftar is an evening meal which is consumed at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer. In simple terms, Sehri meal is consumed before sunrise whereas Iftar meal is eaten in the evening around sunset. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:33 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:57 AM

Iftar Time 6:17 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:29 AM

Iftar Time 5:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:29 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:05 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:41 AM

Iftar Time 6:00 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:14 AM

Iftar Time 5:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:32 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 16 (15th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

During the fasting period between Sehri and Iftar, Muslim adults do not consume any food or drink, including water. While observing fast during Ramzan is mandatory for all adults, those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly are exempted. They can make up for the missed days by fasting later. Fasting (Roza) during Ramzan helps Muslims adults learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Unlike general belief, Ramadan (Ramzan) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

The Muslim community considers Ramzan a holy month as they believe that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this period. The holy month of Ramzan ends when the first day of the Shawwal month begins. Notably, the first day of the new month is celebrated as Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr (Eid al-Fitr), which is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

