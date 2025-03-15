Dergaon, March 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the Congress did not allow peace to prevail in Assam, but PM Narendra Modi restored it, developed infrastructure and ensured employment for the youth of the northeastern state. Shah was speaking after inaugurating the first phase of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Golaghat district. He also laid the foundation for the second phase.

"Over 10,000 youths have laid down arms and joined the mainstream in Assam, with peace returning to the state during the last 10 years. Assam, which was known for agitation, violence and insurgency, now has the most modern semiconductor industry. An amount of Rs 27,000 crore is being invested here for a semiconductor unit, which is going to change the future of Assam," he asserted.

Shah also said while investment proposals of over Rs 5 lakh crore have been received in the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, infrastructure projects worth another Rs 3 lakh crore will be implemented in the state by the central government. "These projects worth Rs 8 crore lakh will create such an environment that youths from across the country will come here for jobs," the home minister said.

Under the Narendra Modi-led government, the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020, Karbi Accord in 2021, Adivasi Peace Accord in 2022 and the peace pact with the ULFA in 2023 were signed, he said. Agreements to settle border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have also been signed, Shah said. Slamming the previous Congress governments, Shah alleged that there was no peace and infrastructure development, and no grants given to Assam, which witnessed agitation and violence.

Recalling his visit to Assam during his student days, he said, "I had faced lathicharge. It was during the government of Hiteswar Saikia (of the Congress). I have spent seven days in jail in Assam." Claiming that the situation in the state has undergone a sea-change under the BJP-led governments in the past few years, he said, "The saffron party had promised peace to the people and we have delivered it."

He said the increase in conviction rate “from 5 per cent to 25 per cent in the last three years” is indicative of the improved situation, adding that the figure will cross the national average soon. “Policing in Assam was earlier for fighting terrorists, but now it is people-centric,” Shah said. The home minister also said the fact that over 2,000 police personnel from Goa and Manipur have been trained in Assam in recent times proves the restoration of peace in this northeastern state.

He maintained that the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will be the top police training centre in the country in the next five years. "The way in which this academy has been visualised, I am sure it will be the number one such facility in the country over the next five years," Shah said.

Lauding the naming of the academy after the legendary Ahom general, who had made the Mughals bite the dust in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, Shah said Barphukan's valour was not limited to Assam alone, but it is being taken to every nook and corner of the country by the state government. The Ahom warrior's biography has been translated in 23 Indian languages and made available at libraries in various places, while history books of eight states will have chapters on his life and valour, Shah added.