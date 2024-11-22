Charaideo (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Charaideo Maidam on Thursday, following its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site--the first such honour for any cultural site in the Northeast.

He stated that Charaideo Maidam's World Heritage Site status would attract global travellers to Assam and showcase the Ahom heritage.

Also Read | PM Modi on 2-Day Visit to Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins Ram Bhajan Chant at Promenade Garden in Georgetown During Historic Visit (Watch Videos).

"Charaideo Maidam, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a remarkable testament to the architectural brilliance of the Ahom era, embodying the legacy of our revered ancestors. This historic achievement was made possible through the visionary efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Assam remain deeply grateful to PM Modi for bringing global recognition to this heritage. May the rich traditions of Charaideo Maidam continue to shine brightly, inspiring us with the timeless ideals of the great Ahom rulers and guiding our journey towards a prosperous and culturally vibrant state," Sonowal said.

He further emphasised that the Maidams of Charaideo, reflecting the bravery, valour, and indomitable courage of the Ahom ancestors, stand as enduring symbols of self-respect and pride for the Assamese people.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Vandalises MLA's Residence; Steals Cash, Jewellery, Relief Items.

"This global recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site brings the rich history of the Ahom dynasty to the global stage. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for playing a pivotal role in achieving this long-overdue honour. I also invite global travellers and tourists to visit the Charaideo Maidam and witness the unique architectural brilliance and cultural traditions of the Ahom period," he added.

Tourists will also experience the vibrant socio-cultural fabric of Assamese society, which the Ahom kings successfully wove during their illustrious 600 years of governance. This legacy continues to inspire Assamese people daily and motivates them to showcase their rich heritage on the world stage. Sonowal noted that the recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site has sparked global curiosity about Assam and the Ahom heritage.

Sonowal also highlighted the historical significance of the Ahom dynasty's founder, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, who in the 13th century united various communities under the policy of "Saat Raj Saamari Ek Raj" (seven kingdoms into one) and established the foundation of a greater Assam. He drew a parallel between Sukapha's vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," which aims to unite India's diverse communities and build a strong, self-reliant nation.

The recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site marks a significant step in preserving Assam's heritage. The milestone was the result of years of planning and leadership under Sarbananda Sonowal, particularly during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Assam.

In 2020, Sonowal participated in the state government-organised "Me-Dam-Me-Phi" celebrations at Charaideo, where he urged Prime Minister Modi to elevate the site's status to national and international prominence. Acting on his directives, the Assam government held several review meetings with relevant ministers to push for Charaideo's UNESCO nomination.

In 2017, Sonowal announced plans to develop Charaideo into a cultural hub during the Eastern Tai Literary Conference held in the region. He allocated an initial budget of Rs5 crore in the financial plan for that year, followed by Rs25 crore in the subsequent year's state budget under the Archaeological Department to support the UNESCO nomination process.

The initiative gained momentum with the formation of a high-level committee led by former Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, KC Nauriyal, alongside experts such as Yogendra Phukan, Dayananda Borgohain, Dilip Burhagohain, Jaribul Alam, and Jiten Borpatra Gohain. This committee, working under Sonowal's instructions, overcame numerous challenges to prepare and submit a comprehensive dossier to UNESCO through the Ministry of Culture.

As a Union Cabinet Minister, Sonowal continued his advocacy for Charaideo's recognition. He presented the dossier to the Prime Minister's Office and ensured its submission to UNESCO, culminating in the site's designation as a World Heritage Site.

Often referred to as the "Pyramids of Assam," the Charaideo Maidams symbolise the rich cultural and historical legacy of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for over 600 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)