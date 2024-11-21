Georgetown, November 21: On a significant two-day visit to Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a heartwarming religious event that highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and Guyana. On the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi took part in a Ram Bhajan (devotional song) at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.

This visit to the Promenade Garden was particularly significant, as it highlighted the strong presence of the Indian diaspora in Guyana, where many people trace their roots back to India. The Ram Bhajan, a spiritual and religious activity dedicated to Lord Ram, is a popular form of devotion within the Indian community, especially among Hindus. ‘India Has Stayed Away From Ideas of Expansionism, Resource-Capturing’: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Identify Those Who Create Conflict’ at Guyana Parliament (Watch Video).

The participation of Prime Minister Modi in this event served not only as a spiritual gesture but also as a symbol of unity and shared cultural heritage. The event was held in a public space, making it a religious occasion that was open to all, irrespective of background or faith. Many members of the local Indian community, as well as other residents of Georgetown, gathered to join in the prayers and hymns, making the event a celebration of Guyana’s multicultural society.

PM Modi's involvement in this religious event reinforced the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Guyana. Throughout his visit, PM Modi put emphasis on the shared values of peace, harmony, and progress between the two nations. His visit to Guyana, part of a broader effort to foster closer ties with Caribbean countries, was aimed at enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, development, and the diaspora. PM Modi on India-Guyana Similarities: ‘Democracy First, Humanity First Our Mantra’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Guyana’s Parliament (Watch Video).

This gesture of participating in a Ram Bhajan further enriched the diplomatic engagement, as it was deeply connected with the Indian-origin population in the country. PM Modi has already termed his visit -- first by an Indian PM to Guyana -- as a "significant milestone" for the ties between the two countries. Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for the warm welcome, PM Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

PM Modi Joins Ram Bhajan in Guyana

PM Modi enthusiastically participated in a Ram Bhajan and watched children perform in Guyana. pic.twitter.com/CRBSLhs5to — BJP (@BJP4India) November 21, 2024

#WATCH | Georgetown, Guyana: People chant Ram Bhajan in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/kxP8tqAvNT — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

The visit was marked by its historical significance, symbolising not just the political but also the spiritual and cultural connections that bind India and Guyana. Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the Ram Bhajan was a memorable moment of this remarkable journey, say officials.

