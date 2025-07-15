Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in "cheap politics" over the death of the college student in Odisha's Balasore district.

Pradhan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have always taken concrete steps for women's safety and justice, while the Congress has consistently sought opportunities in every tragedy.

Also Read | Did an Elephant Push a Bus Full of Passengers off a Cliff? Viral Video Turns Out To Be AI-Generated After Fact-Check.

The statement came after Gandhi said the country was seeking answers and not the PM's "silence" over the incident.

"The cheap politics played by Rahul Gandhi and Congress on the tragic incident involving Odisha's daughter is extremely unfortunate. Turning a serious and sensitive matter into a political weapon reflects @RahulGandhi's petty mindset," Pradhan posted on X.

Also Read | IIM Calcutta Hostel ‘Rape’: Police Seek CCTV Footage of Campus to Cross-check Survivor’s Claims.

"The incident in Odisha has shaken the entire nation, but Congress has seized this opportunity to bake its political bread," he said.

Pradhan said the BJP government in Odisha stands with the victim's family, and the strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

"However, this is not the time for cheap politics but for ensuring justice for the victim's family. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the victim's family for his irresponsible statement," he said.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days.

She had set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed her.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged the death of a daughter fighting for justice is a "direct murder by the BJP system".

That brave student raised her voice against sexual exploitation -- but instead of justice, she was threatened, harassed and humiliated repeatedly, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged.

Those who were supposed to protect her kept oppressing her, Gandhi said.

"Like every time, the BJP system kept protecting the accused - and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire," he said.

"This is not suicide, it is an organised murder by the system," Gandhi alleged.

"Modi ji, be it Odisha or Manipur - the daughters of the country are burning, breaking down, dying. And you? Are sitting silent. The country does not want your silence, it wants answers," the former Congress president said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)