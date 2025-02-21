Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 99 lakh was seized from the anal canal of a man at the Petrapole checkpost of the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Friday.

The man was intercepted when a metal detector indicated the presence of metal in his body, it said.

Also Read | ‘Dowry Demand Not Needed to Invoke Cruelty Charge Against Husbands’, Says Supreme Court.

During intense interrogation, the suspect confessed to having smuggled three cylindrical gold pieces hidden inside his anal canal, it added.

Gold, weighing 1.13 kg, was found in his possession.

Also Read | Varanasi Road Accident: 5 Mahakumbh Devotees From Karnataka Dead in Car Crash, 5 Injured (Watch Videos).

The accused, who hailed from Chennai, was contracted by a Bangladeshi smuggler. He was supposed to smuggle the gold into India and deliver it to a person in Kolkata in exchange for Rs 10,000, the statement said.

He was arrested and handed over to the local authorities for further action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)