Varanasi, February 21: A cruiser car heading to Varanasi from Mahakumbh collided with a parked truck near Mirzamurad police station, killing five people and injuring five others, officials said on Friday. The incident happened in front of Rupapur village of Mirzamurad police station area when the vehicle hit the parked truck from behind on the highway, police said. Road Accidents in UP Leave 8 Dead.

Varanasi Road Accident

VIDEO | Six people were killed while five others seriously injured when a jeep carrying devotees to Prayagraj collided with a parked truck on GT Road near Mirzamurad in #Varanasi. Station House Officer (SHO) of Mirzamurad police station Ajay Raj Verma said the devotees hailed… pic.twitter.com/GtcY61xMqq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025

#WATCH | Varanasi | S Channappa, Additional Commissioner of Police says, "Five people died and nine admitted to Trauma Centre. They were travelling from Bidar in Karnataka." pic.twitter.com/HQv7o2yF27 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

According to the police, the devotees involved in the accident are from Karnataka. DCP Gomti Pramod Kumar and ADCP Gomti Akash Patel, who reached the spot after the accident informed that the injured have been admitted to hospital in Kachhwa Mirzapur.

