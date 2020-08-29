Raipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 1,157 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities on Saturday, taking thecasecount to 28,390 and death toll to 259, a health official said.

On the other hand, 709 patients were discharged following recovery from the infection.

The state now has 12,313 active cases as 15,818 people have recovered.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 401 new cases, which took the case tally in the district to 10,078, the official said.

The district has witnessed 138 deaths so far.

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Durg (172), Rajnandgaon (66), Bilaspur (66), Bastar (59), Dhamtari (44), Sukma (43), Janjgir-Champa (41), Raigarh (40), Mahasamund (27), Kanker (27), Narayanpur (23), Kabirdham (21), Bijapur (21), Gariaband (18), Balod (15), Koriya (15), Balodabazar (14), Surguja (9) and Bemetara (8).

Seven cases each were reported from Mungeli and Jashpur districts, four each from Korba and Dantewada, three from Surajpur and two from Kondagaon, the official said.

"Among the eight fatalities, two patients were from Raigarh district while one each was from Raipur, Durg, Balod, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon districts. Besides, a person from Nuapada district of neighbouring Odisha died here at a private hospital," he said.

Five of these deaths took place on Saturday while three deaths took place in the last three days, he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 19,700 coronavirus cases and 209 deaths just in the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,390, New cases 1,157, Deaths 259, Discharged 15,818, Active cases 12,313, People tested so far 5,60,273.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)