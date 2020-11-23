Raipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Five Naxals, including a woman, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, police said.

They turned themselves in after being impressed by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation campaign called 'Lon Varratu', Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

"Of them, Somadu Vetti (22), a platoon section deputy commander, was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head," he said.

They were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

Under Lon Varratu initiative, Dantewada police put up posters and banners in the villages of 1,600 Naxals asking them to return to the mainstream, and 208 have surrendered since it was launched in June, officials claimed.

