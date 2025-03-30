New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 50 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.

He assured them that they would be rehabilitated and integrated into the mainstream.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream," Amit Shah wrote on X.

He also urged other Naxalites to surrender, stating that Naxalism will be eradicated by March 2026.

"I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up arms and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution," Shah said.

On Saturday, 15 Naxalites surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada confirmed the surrender, stating that all 15 individuals would receive the benefits provided by the state government under the rehabilitation policy.

Speaking to the media, Dantewada SP Smruthik Rajanala said, "15 Naxalites have surrendered infront of the Dantewada police today...All the benefits of the state government will be given to all these 15 Naxalites who have surrendered today."

Earlier on Wednesday, Nine Naxals surrendered in Sukma in the presence of Superintendent of Police Kiran Gangaram Chavan.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday congratulated the security forces for their bravery as they neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of the Sukma district.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 would be fulfilled.

"I congratulate the security forces for their bravery, and I bow to their courage. Our government is continuously getting success in this regard... I believe that Union HM Amit Shah's resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 will be fulfilled," Sai told ANI. (ANI)

