Lucknow, March 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on March 31. The Chief Minister said that the festival of Eid ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness and harmony. This festival of happiness strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood, as per an official release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Uttar Pradesh. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Update: Ramzan Ends as Crescent Moon Sighted in India, Eid Ul Fitr To Be Celebrated on March 31.

CM Yogi said that on the occasion of Eid, everyone should take a pledge to further strengthen harmony and social harmony. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, the President's Secretariat said in a statement. In her message, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters." Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Eid, Says ‘This Festival Strengthens Spirit of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Compassion’.

"Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion. This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity," she said. "May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in the lives of all and give us the strength to move forward with a positive attitude," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)