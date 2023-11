Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 7 (ANI): As the voting for the first phase of the Chattisgarh Assembly polls for 20 seats is underway, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that Naxalism has retreated to a great extent with the work done in 5 years. As a result, the Chief Minister expect high voting percentage in naxal affected areas.

"Earlier, big incidents used to happen, now small incidents are happening. I think this will also stop in the future. Naxalism has retreated to a great extent with the work we have done in 5 years. As a result, polling booths have been set up inside villages. People will vote in their village itself. There is a possibility of high voting percentage in naxal affected areas" said Bhupesh Baghel.

In the Naxal affected areas Dantewada 10.18 % voter turnout was recorded till 9 am. In Sukma district the voter turnout is at 4.21% while in Kanker the voting percentage is 16.48%.

Voting for the first phase of the Chattisgarh Assembly polls for 20 seats in the state's southern region began on Tuesday morning amid tight security.

"The first phase of voting for Chhattisgarh Assembly is today. I make a humble appeal to all the voter brothers and sisters. Do vote. It is the season of paddy harvesting, yet your participation in this Mahayagya is very important and it is very important to elect your government." Please vote for it," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

He affirmed that if re-elected the state government would once again give loan waivers to farmers.

"Congress has promised people that loan waiver will be done again, paddy will be purchased at Rs 3200 quintal, Tendu leaves at the rate of Rs 6000 per month per bore and 4000 annual bonus will be given, no fees for children's education. There will be no expenditure on KG to PG studies, every family will get 35 kg ration, Rs 500 per gas cylinder, everyone who has a gas connection will get its benefit, health scheme of Khubchand Baghel has been increased to Rs 10 lakh" the Chhattisgarh CM said.

"Our government will bear the entire expense in the accident, there will be no electricity bill up to 200 units, all these things are included in the manifesto of Congress, the loans of all the women health groups will also be waived, in this way Chhattisgarh Congress always stands in the interest of the general public. It is our appeal that Congress should get your blessings and votes," the CM added.

Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member house is undergoing elections in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for November 17.

Of the 20 constituencies that is witnessing polling in the state 12 are from the Bastar division.

Voting is being held in constituencies that are Naxal-affected and fall in districts like Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kabeerdham, and Rajnandgaon. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

